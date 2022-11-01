DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 2: Benfica to the Top

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco check out Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Benfica don't have the biggest odds to win, but they may have the best matchup against Maccabi Haifa and will be aiming to top PSG in their group. As for the big favorites, Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to rotate and will likely give some youth players more minutes than usual.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

