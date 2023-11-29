Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 29

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
November 29, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Basil Nabi are back for Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. There are a few questions, mainly with Bayern Munich who have nothing to play for, yet are the biggest favorite home against Copenhagen. Does that mean you should go Arsenal? Perhaps. As usual, they go through cash options and discuss tournament strategies.

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
