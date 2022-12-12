DraftKings DFS World Cup Showdown Strategies for Argentina vs. Croatia

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart take a deep dive into Argentina and Croatia for Tuesday's World Cup Showdown at DraftKings. Everyone knows Lionel Messi, but how should you build him into your lineups? Do you need him as your captain to win? They discuss cash and tournament ideas with a question on captaining goalkeepers.

2:00 pm: Argentina vs. Croatia

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: Argentina vs. Croatia Cheat Sheet

