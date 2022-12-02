Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 3 - Messi and The Rest

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
December 2, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper break down Saturday's two-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. The United States and the Netherlands open the day, while Argentina will be the main focus of DFS lineups against Australia. How do you build your cash lineup around Lionel Messi? Should you fade him in tournaments? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
