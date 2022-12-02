DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 3 - Messi and The Rest

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper break down Saturday's two-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. The United States and the Netherlands open the day, while Argentina will be the main focus of DFS lineups against Australia. How do you build your cash lineup around Lionel Messi? Should you fade him in tournaments? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.