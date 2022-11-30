Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Thursday, Dec. 1 - Stack Germany?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
November 30, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart discuss Thursday's four-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Germany need to win and are the biggest favorite in a great spot against Costa Rica. Can you trust Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium? Will Canada's match against Morocco produce goals? They discuss cash ideas and some tournament builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
