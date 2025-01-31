Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings DFS Preview for February 1: Solo Stacking

DraftKings DFS Preview for February 1: Solo Stacking

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Published on January 31, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia previews Saturday's four-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. With two of the worst teams in the league playing each other, there expects to be a bit of variety in roster building. Ryan dissects it all from a cash and GPP stand point.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Tottenham
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Tottenham
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Chelsea vs. West Ham
Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Chelsea vs. West Ham
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Premier League Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes
FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 24 Differentials
FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 24 Differentials
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, January 29
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, January 29