DraftKings DFS Preview for February 1: Solo Stacking

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia previews Saturday's four-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. With two of the worst teams in the league playing each other, there expects to be a bit of variety in roster building. Ryan dissects it all from a cash and GPP stand point.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.