EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Odds for Gameweek 12

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
October 17, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen make a quick return for midweek Premier League matches in Gameweek 12. Fresh off a positive weekend, they hope to find more winning bets. Adam has yet to lose a Manchester United bet this season and puts that record on the line for Wednesday's game against Tottenham. Adam and Chris break down three matches from a betting perspective before getting to the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 26-13-1 for the season

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
