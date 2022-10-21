EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Gameweek 13

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back for Gameweek 13 in the Premier League. They discuss the biggest match of the weekend, Chelsea home against Manchester United, as well as Aston Villa's first match without Steven Gerrard. Before getting to the Team Parlay, they tackle Monday night's matchup between West Ham and Bournemouth.
For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 27-15-1 for the season
Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.