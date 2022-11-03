EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Matchday 15

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen give bets for three of the biggest matches of Matchday 15 in the Premier League. Chelsea are home versus Arsenal, while Tottenham host Liverpool in the weekend finale. They also lay out some picks for Saturday's game between Everton and Leicester City before getting into the Team Parlay.

