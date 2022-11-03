Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Matchday 15

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Bets and Picks for Matchday 15

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
November 3, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen give bets for three of the biggest matches of Matchday 15 in the Premier League. Chelsea are home versus Arsenal, while Tottenham host Liverpool in the weekend finale. They also lay out some picks for Saturday's game between Everton and Leicester City before getting into the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 31-20-1 for the season.

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Matchday 15
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Matchday 15
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 2: Benfica to the Top
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 2: Benfica to the Top
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 15
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 15