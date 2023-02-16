EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 24

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet on Gameweek 24 in the Premier League. Brighton and Fulham face off in a surprising top-10 battle, while Wolves and Bournemouth are in yet another relegation tilt. To close things off Sunday, Manchester United hope to continue their home form against Leicester City. Finally, Adam and Chris try to get their team parlay back on track after a couple misses.

