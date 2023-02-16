Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 24

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 16, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet on Gameweek 24 in the Premier League. Brighton and Fulham face off in a surprising top-10 battle, while Wolves and Bournemouth are in yet another relegation tilt. To close things off Sunday, Manchester United hope to continue their home form against Leicester City. Finally, Adam and Chris try to get their team parlay back on track after a couple misses.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 50-36-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
