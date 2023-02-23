Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 25

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
February 23, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen dissect a smaller Gameweek 25, which only features eight matches to bet on over the weekend. Fulham and Wolverhampton kick things off Friday night, while Leeds United and Southampton fight to stay in the Premier League. Sunday's standalone game features an off-and-on Tottenham at home against a mostly off Chelsea. To close, Adam and Chris combine for a Team Parlay in the EFL Cup Final.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 52-38-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

