EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 27

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
March 9, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take on Gameweek 27 in the Premier League after another positive weekend of betting. They discuss if Everton can take three points from Brentford and if Arsenal can keep stealing wins. They'll also give bets on the final match of the weekend between Newcastle and Wolverhampton before getting to the Team Parlay. Can the winning continue? Listen to find out.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 56-41-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
