EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 28

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
March 16, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen come up with bets for Gameweek 28 in the Premier League, which only features seven matches. They look at a relegation battle between Wolves and Leeds United and then Chelsea versus Everton, all four teams that have swapped out managers this season. Finally, Sunday's standalone match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace gets the Kits & Wagers treatment. Adam has hit seven straight bets, while Chris is looking to get back on the winning side.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 58-43-1 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
