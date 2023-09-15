FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 16

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

The Premier League returns Saturday from the international break with a packed schedule of games. There are quite a few similarly-lined favorites per the odds with Tottenham leading the way at home against Sheffield United. Manchester City are on the slate but not as big of a favorite as one would expect away to West Ham. I expect there to be a variety of rostership on this slate which makes it even more fun for tournaments on FanDuel.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

James Maddison, TOT vs. SHU ($23): Maddison has taken all set pieces for Tottenham this season. That floor along with strong goal upside makes him the slight favorite for me at the top of pricing over Erling Haaland ($25). As mentioned, Tottenham are the biggest favorite on the slate and the matchup with Sheffield is one that I will likely target much of the season. Other Spurs options are certainly in play, as well, with Son Heung-Min ($22) coming off of a hat trick, and the combo of Richarlison ($18) and Dejan Kulusevski ($17) priced a tier below. Richarlison has struggled this season but is a strong tournament play in a get-right spot.

Jeremy Doku, MCI at WHU ($16): Doku is the most fairly priced Man City option on this slate and I think he has a lot of upside when on the pitch. Julian Alvarez ($21) and Phil Foden ($18) have been splitting sets and I like their floors slightly more than Doku, but you are paying more for it. It's hard to take one-offs from Man City outside of tournaments, as their production has traditionally been spread around quite a bit outside of Haaland and the main set takers.

The highest implied total on the slate involves Manchester United hosting Brighton. Man United are slightly favored, but I think there will be lots of opportunities from both sides. Bruno Fernandes ($21) has taken almost all set pieces recently and is a strong option in the upper range. His 20-year-old teammate Rasmus Hojlund ($16) is fairly priced and is the most likely goalscorer for his side per the odds. You can also take shots on Marcus Rashford ($19) or a cheap Alejandro Garnacho ($13). For Brighton, Pascal Gross ($18) and Solomon March ($19) continue to split set pieces. Evan Ferguson ($19) has been strong this season and has the best goalscoring odds. Down the pricing, Joao Pedro ($16) is also a player who oozes talent and could pop at any time for a big game.

Andreas Pereira, FUL vs. LUT ($15): Fulham also have a strong matchup against lowly Luton Town. Pereira has been taking almost all sets for them this season and while Willian ($14) could start again, I still think Pereira takes a majority. At these price tags I think both are viable in this matchup at home.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. BRE ($14): The best player at defender still goes to Trippier. His price isn't super prohibitive, as he is in the same range with Pedro Porro ($15), Pervis Estupinan ($14) and Destiny Udogie ($14). Trippier still has a stronghold on set pieces and Newcastle are the third biggest favorite on the slate in the late game. Udogie and Porro are bound to get forward a bunch as the biggest favorites and Estupinan is in the highest implied total of the slate.

Jack Robinson, SHU at TOT ($10): Sheffield are the biggest underdog and should be active defensively against the Tottenham attack, making Robinson and his teammates on the back line solid DFS options for defensive stats. Luton Town are also a team to target with this in mind. Tom Lockyer ($11) would be my favorite there.

GOALKEEPER

Guglielmo Vicario, TOT vs. SHU ($13): Tottenham are the biggest favorite and have the best clean sheets odds of the six matches. A lot of times the top goalkeepers are priced within a couple dollars and that's the case here. Ederson ($13) is the same price, but he's not as big of a favorite and Man City have the fourth-best clean sheet odds. My second favorite would be Bernd Leno ($12) at home against Luton Town. They are the fourth biggest favorite, but the second-best clean sheet odds. If you need a cheaper option, my favorite would be Emiliano Martinez ($11), who has the best clean sheet odds in the midrange.

