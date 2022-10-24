FanDuel DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Erling Haaland , MCI at DOR ($23): If you want to fade the Paris-Saint Germain attack, you could look to Manchester City. Haaland is returning to Signal Iduna Park for the first time since making the move to Manchester during the summer window and is always in play for a hat-trick no matter the matchup. For safety, Kevin De Bruyne doesn't have the same goalscoring odds but is

Neymar , PSG vs. MHI ($21): This is going to be a highly-targeted matchup given the disparity between the two teams. Of PSG's three attacking options, Neymar is one dollar cheaper than Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ($22), but all three should be in play, assuming the club doesn't decide to rest one of them. Of the club's seven Champions League goals, this trio is responsible for all of them with Mbappe leading the way with five. Mbappe has the best goalscoring odds and is most likely to bag a hat-trick, but realistically, any of them could go off and make the score-sheet multiple times. For a cheap punt, Vitinha ($11) and Fabian Ruiz ($10) could be more popular than usual because of matchup.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Neymar, PSG vs. MHI ($21): This is going to be a highly-targeted matchup given the disparity between the two teams. Of PSG's three attacking options, Neymar is one dollar cheaper than Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ($22), but all three should be in play, assuming the club doesn't decide to rest one of them. Of the club's seven Champions League goals, this trio is responsible for all of them with Mbappe leading the way with five. Mbappe has the best goalscoring odds and is most likely to bag a hat-trick, but realistically, any of them could go off and make the score-sheet multiple times. For a cheap punt, Vitinha ($11) and Fabian Ruiz ($10) could be more popular than usual because of matchup.

Erling Haaland, MCI at DOR ($23): If you want to fade the Paris-Saint Germain attack, you could look to Manchester City. Haaland is returning to Signal Iduna Park for the first time since making the move to Manchester during the summer window and is always in play for a hat-trick no matter the matchup. For safety, Kevin De Bruyne doesn't have the same goalscoring odds but is assisting close to once per match. Phil Foden ($19) didn't start over the weekend and is worth a tournament look, as there's a chance all non-PSG players will be less popular than usual.

Kyogo Furuhashi, CEL vs. DON ($14): While the aforementioned forwards lead the way in terms of goalscoring odds, Furuhashi comes in with +120 odds to hit the back of the net. Given his lower salary, utilizing Furuhashi will provide some roster flexibility to include more of the high-priced targets on the slate. You could even go a couple options in this match, as the implied total for the game is above three, so goals are expected. Liel Abada ($12) and Sead Haksabanovic ($10) are other Celtic options, while Mykhailo Mudryk ($16) and Oleksandr Zubkov ($14) can also be considered.

Considering the popularity of PSG, the amount of tournament choices is almost endless on this slate. If you think there will be goals between Leipzig and Real Madrid, it'll be pretty easy to stack two or three players, especially without Karim Benzema to pay up for. It could also be useful to continue betting against Juventus, as Benfica are a solid side. Rafa Silva ($16), Joao Mario ($15) and Goncalo Ramos ($14) are all goalscoring possibilities.

DEFENDERS

Dino Peric, DZG vs. ACM ($15): Peric has a ridiculous floor and if you can afford him at defender, that could go in your favor if he hits 20 fantasy points again and you can find cheap goalscorers. He's racking up 10 clearances per game and should be just as busy versus Milan. You could stack him with Josip Sutalo ($10) or one of the other center-backs and hope Zagreb continue their solid home form (they already beat Chelsea 1-0). If you're going for it, you might as well take their goalkeeper, as well.

There isn't one player who stands out in the bottom range, as none of them have shown consistent 10-point floors despite some of them being center-backs. Josip Juranovic ($8) may be the best tournament option as a penalty taker for Celtic, while Cameron Carter-Vickers ($8) and Abdou Diallo ($8) should get some work in their matchups.

GOALKEEPER

Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG vs. MHI ($14): The top-priced options are either Ederson or Donnarumma, which makes sense given how heavily favored their respective sides are. Donnarumma makes slightly more sense with much better clean-sheet odds and only two bucks more. If you can't afford a high-end goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic ($7) seems to be the best value of the underdogs, as he's home against an inconsistent Milan attack.