FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 17

The Premier League carries on with a six-game slate Saturday on FanDuel. Arsenal and Manchester City are the biggest favorites and where our initial interest will lie in cash games and optimal builds. After that, Tottenham host Wolves as the third biggest favorite on the slate and will be a nice look for tournaments as a pivot off the top two.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. CHE ($22): I love the upside for De Bruyne and he has looked good jumping right back to his role on sets since his return. You can always play Erling Haaland ($24), but the price tag scares me for optimal builds when he needs two goals, minimum. Julian Alvarez ($23) and Phil Foden ($21) have good upside, but their floor is lower as they lose most sets with De Bruyne back. To finish up on Man City, Jeremy Doku ($18) is a nice option a tier below the top salaries and Rodri ($19) is a decent option in the same range.

Declan Rice, ARS at BUR ($18): Rice has jumped on a share of sets recently and comes in at a nice mid-tier salary Saturday. He's still splitting with Bukayo Saka ($24) for the most part and has produced solid fantasy outings. Saka has plenty of upside as he showcased last week against West Ham when he netted two goals on eight shots for 63 FanDuel points. His share of sets gives him a solid floor, too, but I would still rank him slightly below De Bruyne at the high end.

With Pedro Porro out Saturday, James Maddison ($23) will likely jump back on sets, something that he hasn't done since coming back from injury. He and Richarlison ($22) are interesting tournament options in lineups that you want to go away from the chalk sides. Richarlison has shown a good amount of upside recently, as well.

Kai Havertz, ARS at BUR ($16): I'm very intrigued by the last two games from Havertz, who has eclipsed 20 FanDuel points without contributing to a goal. The salary allows you to get exposure to the slate's biggest favorites in the mid range. Gabriel Martinelli ($19), Martin Odegaard ($20), and Leandro Trossard ($17) are fine pivot options as well for Arsenal and I expect them to be less-rostered than the aforementioned pieces.

Harvey Barnes, NEW vs. BOU ($14): Barnes has solid goalscoring odds for Newcastle and is cheap on this slate. He will allow us to jam some of the higher price options above. Leon Bailey ($15) is another solid cheap play as well for Aston Villa. One tournament piece I wouldn't mind getting exposure to is the Chelsea duo of Cole Palmer ($19) or Christopher Nkunku ($17). I'm not necessarily scared of the Manchester City defense and I think Palmer has something to prove after City let him go.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. BOU ($16): Trippier is the safest defender in the Premier League. Newcastle are slight favorites at home against Bournemouth. He is a priority in cash games, so you may have to sacrifice at the second defender spot to get him. Emerson ($11) is a nice option, who has looked good in recent starts. Ben Chilwell ($11) and Malo Gusto ($12) have a tough matchup with Man City, but are decent options. Antonee Robinson ($15) has been consistent, but is too close in price to Trippier to consider for cash.

Axel Disasi, CHE at MCI ($10): Disasi and teammate Levi Colwill ($11) will be very busy defensively against Man City and are fine options for value at the second defender slot. You can also look at Dara O'Shea ($13) and Maxime Esteve ($11) against Arsenal.

GOALKEEPER

David Raya, ARS at BUR ($14): If you have the salary, then Raya is the safest option with the best win and clean sheet odds. As mentioned, I don't fully trust Manchester City defensively, making Ederson ($13) the clear second option to me. For value, I like Matz Sels ($11), who hasn't looked great since jumping into the lineup, but Nottingham Forest have the fourth-best clean sheet odds on the slate.

