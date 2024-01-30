FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Tuesday, Jan. 30

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Finally! The Premier League returns for some midweek fixtures Tuesday. There are five games to breakdown from a DFS perspective at FanDuel. Arsenal are the biggest favorite at -265 away to Nottingham Forest, followed by Brighton and Crystal Palace. This slate is pretty interesting because I don't think there's just one spot that you need exposure to. This should allow you to easily get different from the field, no matter the contest type.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bukayo Saka, ARS at NFO ($23): Saka has the safest floor on the slate, but you do have to pay for it. Pascal Gross ($22) has a good floor, as well, but I much prefer the upside of Saka. There is some uncertainty with the situation for Crystal Palace. Michael Olise ($22) is said to be available, but it's unclear whether he will start or not. Without Olise, Eberechi Eze ($21) has almost all sets and is home against Sheffield United. With them both on the pitch, it will likely be a split of sets, if not Olise taking the majority. Even if it is only Eze starting, I think you run the risk of Olise coming on, so there is more safety in paying for Saka or Gross in my opinion.

Joao Pedro, BHA at LUT ($20): Pedro is in great form coming off a FA Cup hat trick and gets a strong matchup against Luton Town. I like his goal upside, as he has the best goalscoring odds on the slate. There are some solid value options, so I think that getting up to two in the top range of pricing is possible. Odsonne Edouard ($19) is also goal dependent, but he's tied with Pedro for the best goalscoring odds on the slate. I like Crystal Palace and maybe this is the way to get exposure instead of dealing with the set-piece situation.

Kai Havertz, ARS at NFO ($15): One of the value pieces is Havertz who has come on some since a slow start to the season. He has good goalscoring odds for the price and gets you exposure to the slate's biggest favorite. Leon Bailey ($16) is another solid mid-range option for Aston Villa in a matchup where they are slight home favorites against Newcastle. Teammate Moussa Diaby ($15) is a nice price, as well. That game actually has the largest implied total on the slate, giving Aston Villa the second-highest implied goal total as a team. Morgan Gibbs-White ($17) is a decent GPP look as he has fared well in any matchup this season, even as an underdog.

Fulham and Everton have the lowest goal total on the slate, but I still think there are some interesting options in the game due to pricing. Jack Harrison ($16) has seen a share of sets in the last two matches for Everton and has also provided some solid open-play value. Beto ($13) is also cheap and is the most likely goalscorer on the Everton side, along with the more expensive Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($17). Andreas Pereira ($16) will split Fulham's sets with Willian ($15), but I prefer him to his teammate.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW at AVL ($16): It's really hard to not just lock in the floor of Trippier on any slate Newcastle is involved in. He has most of the set pieces and can unlock his upside when he adds in assists. To get to him, you will likely need to play at least one really cheap forward/midfielder option and a cheap second defender. I plan to make it a priority in optimal building. There's always a chance more value opens up when lineups come out to make it easier, as well. Jack Hinshelwood ($12) has been solid for Brighton and possesses goal upside from the wing. The role for Alfie Doughty ($14) is really good and even in a tough matchup he could get there similar to Gibbs-White, as an underdog set-piece taker playing at home.

Andrew Omobamidele, NFO vs. ARS ($11): Omobamidele and teammate Murillo ($12) make a lot of sense from a defensive floor perspective against Arsenal. You can also look to center-backs for Luton Town and Sheffield United for the same type of plays. Teden Mengi ($11) and Gabriel Osho ($12) would be my favorites of that group.

GOALKEEPER

Dean Henderson, CRY vs. SHU ($12): Henderson and Crystal Palace have the best clean sheet odds on the slate and are solid favorites to win, as well. I like that you get a couple of dollars discount on Henderson over David Raya ($14). If you need a cheaper option, I like going to the lowest total on the slate with Fulham and Everton. Bernd Leno ($10) is at home in that matchup for Fulham, while Jordan Pickford ($9) is away from home for Everton.

