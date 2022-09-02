FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Saturday's slate is one that should see rostership a bit more spread out with seven matches and only two favorites at -200 or shorter in Manchester City (-305) and Tottenham (-200). That leaves a lot of interesting spots to target, especially in GPP contests. If people start to flock towards Manchester City or Tottenham, a pivot to Chelsea, Wolves, or Nottingham Forest may make sense. One thing to remember in GPPs is that you don't necessarily need the big favorites to completely bust for a pivot to work. When the chalk teams score two or three goals, you can still bypass them when your stack either scores more goals or the prices on your stacks allow you to do much more with your lineups.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Harry Kane, TOT v. FUL ($22): At the top of pricing there's a decision between Kane and Erling Haaland ($24). I side with Tottenham at home against Fulham, so naturally have more interest in Kane. Both should be plenty popular so this is not a pivot play to lower rostership. Kane has four goals on the season and has a great chance to add to that total on Saturday against recently promoted Fulham.

Raheem Sterling, CHE v. WHU ($19): Chelsea make an interesting GPP team to target. Their struggles have been well documented in recent weeks, but they get a decent matchup with West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Sterling has scored all of Chelsea's three goals in their last two matches. You can pair him with Reece James ($15) or Mason Mount ($17) for a less popular GPP stack while still getting exposure to the third biggest favorite on the slate.

Morgan Gibbs-White, NFO v. BOU ($12): Forest are another fun GPP stack and that starts with main set-piece taker Gibbs-White. At home, this is a game where they know points are needed for their season-long prospects. Expect Forest to be very much on the front foot from the get go and at a price of only $12, Gibbs-White opens up a lot for your lineup. In GPPs, you can certainly pair him with Jesse Lingard ($11), Brennan Johnson ($15) or defender Neco Williams ($14).

Joao Moutinho, WOL v. SOU ($12): Another fine value in the midfield is Moutinho and teammate Matheus Nunes ($12). Moutinho may be suited more for cash games, as his range of scores this year are between 12 and 15 fantasy points. Wolves are in a spot I really like to target throughout the season with a team on the road coming off a big win, which will be Southampton after they knocked off Chelsea midweek.

DEFENDERS

Reece James, CHE v. WHU ($15): As part of my favorite GPP stack, James always seems to be involved in Chelsea's happenings. He is expensive, but he should shift back to the wing, as Chelsea have brought in Wesley Fofana ($12), and could very well be a part of a goal on Saturday. James correlates well with a guy like Sterling, or whoever you pick in Chelsea's attack.

Jonny, WOL v. SOU ($8): This is too cheap for a guy who can push forward and create chances in a matchup like this. I mentioned how I am enticed by the spot for Wolves on Saturday and Jonny is a cheap piece to add as part of a mini stack in GPPs. He pairs nicely with Jose Sa ($11) in hopes of a clean sheet. You can certainly take shots on players like Ezri Konsa ($8), Tyrone Mings ($10) or Tosin Adarabioyo ($10) with the thought that they will be busy defensively in their respective matchups.

GOALKEEPER

Jose Sa, WOV v. SOU ($11): On a slate where clean-sheet odds are similar for a lot of teams, I like the idea of getting a discount at goalkeeper with one of two options. The spot for Wolves is one of my favorite on the slate, which puts Sa in a great spot for a win and possibly a clean sheet. The other option in this price range is Dean Henderson ($12) with Forest in a solid matchup at home against Bournemouth. You have to expect a lot of goals on this slate, so the few dollars you save by dropping from Ederson ($14) to this range could get you that extra goal you need to take down a GPP. Sa and Henderson aren't as safe, but they actually have more upside in the save department.

