Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24

GOALKEEPER

Christian Walton (5% Fantrax, 4% Sleeper): Despite Ipswich's struggles, Walton has posted positive points in all of his starts outside of against Manchester City and Liverpool. That's because he makes multiple saves in every start, similar to Arijanet Muric, who he took the starting job from. He gets one of the better matchups in the league at the weekend, hosting fellow relegation candidates Southampton and their league-low 16 goals scored.

DEFENDERS

Abdukodir Khusanov (4% Fantrax, 3% Sleeper): Khusanov is the first Manchester City new boy to talk about in this article after making the switch from Lens last week. He may not be a regular starter and didn't cover himself in glory during Saturday's match against Chelsea, but there is major defensive upside if Khusanov can become a consistent starter with City. Though he won't offer much in attack, Khusanov could be a clearance machine in the heart of the City back four pending playing time.

Michael Kayode (0% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper): Kayode is one to watch after joining Brentford on loan from Fiorentina earlier in the week. The 20-year-old lacked for playing time this season but has flashed attacking upside from right-back in the past with 66 crosses and 15 chances created across 26 appearances last campaign. Kayode may not get enough playing time to be worth adding, but if he finds himself a regular job at full-back with the Bees there is some appeal.

MIDFIELDERS

Julio Enciso (43% Fantrax, 35% Sleeper): Enciso has found himself in an improved situation from a playing time standpoint, as he joins Ipswich Town on loan from Brighton. Though the team is worse, Enciso has an easier path to starts with the relegation-threatened side and impressed with six points during a 10-minute cameo against Liverpool in his club debut. Enciso could turn into a regular starter moving forward and has shown a heavy willingness to shoot when given a chance to play.

Kevin Schade (46% Fantrax, 40% Sleeper): Schade may have been dropped in your league after back-to-back weeks on the bench before returning to the starting XI and scoring 20 points against Crystal Palace. If Schade starts, he's worth running out in your lineup, though his inconsistent playing time of late has been frustrating, though a lot of it can be attributed to Brentford's strength of opponent. Hopefully the goal keeps him in the XI next week against Tottenham and their leaky defense.

FORWARDS

Omar Marmoush (8% Fantrax, 5% Sleeper): Marmoush started just days after signing for Manchester City, scoring five points across 74 minutes while having a goal disallowed. He was impressive when on the pitch making runs off the ball and looking a threat while carrying the ball against Chelsea's high-line defense. He's in the midst of a second-straight excellent campaign, having scored 15 goals and providing nine assists in 17 appearances for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season. Marmoush could be a fantasy monster as long as he continues to see consistent playing time in City's attack.

Richarlison (47% Fantrax, 40% Sleeper): Richarlison drew his first league start of the season Saturday, scoring 10.5 points while scoring in 53 minutes against Leicester City. The start may have been a product of James Maddison being injured, but Richarlison is one to speculate on as he could see more playing time due to the injury to Dominic Solanke. Of course, if Richarlison's groin issue is worse than initially believed, this recommendation goes in the trash. Spurs are in shambles at the moment, but a starting forward for the club is still a player worth rostering in fantasy.