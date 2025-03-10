Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 29

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sa has been pretty good of late, allowing just three goals over his last three matches while totaling nine saves and keeping a clean sheet. Wolves have one of the best matchups of Gameweek 29's limited schedule at home against low-scoring Southampton with strong odds of a clean sheet. In a revamped system under Vitor Pereira, Wolves have found a new life, at least defensively.

DEFENDERS

Adarabioyo has been a fairly regular mainstay for Chelsea of late, starting their last two league fixtures, scoring 12.25 and 22.75 fantasy points. The matchup in Gameweek 29 is much tougher in terms of keeping a clean sheet, hosting Arsenal, but it also opens up an opportunity for more points from defensive actions. Adarabioyo has totaled six interceptions and 19 clearances over his last three appearances.

Trippier has a minor back issue, but he's expected to be the full-time replacement for injured Lewis Hall across the rest of the season. Trippier is a shell of his former self, but that former self was typically the second defender taken in Fantrax drafts behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent years. While I wouldn't expect the lofty heights of prior seasons, Trippier still has some attacking ability left in his boots and could still take set pieces when in the XI.

MIDFIELDERS

Sarr made his first start since January on Sunday, scoring 25 points on the strength of a goal and three chances created during the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Dejan Kulusevski will remain out injured and James Maddison continues to fight for minutes under Ange Postecoglou, meaning there are always minutes available in the midfield. Sarr had moved to the bench in favor of Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur, but with Europa League matches, rotation is still expected.

I recently wrote about Munetsi, and he's a solid streaming candidate again after scoring his first Premier League goal to go with three shots during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Munetsi was subbed off at half time of that match, but there's been no injury reported. Assuming he continues to start, there should be plenty of fantasy stats available to him against Southampton in Gameweek 29.

FORWARDS

After bracing following his original shoutout in this article, I'm bringing Philogene back, as he continues to start and perform after scoring 10.5 points without a goal involvement against Crystal Palace. The attacker should remain in the XI for Ipswich Town and while they will rarely, if ever, be favored, any player who can reach double-digit points without a goal or an assist is one to bring into the squad. Philogene has shown a ceiling, but his floor is what will keep him on a fantasy roster.

George is one to monitor more than he is one to add, but the forward position is pretty thin for adds this week. Chelsea seem to be interested in giving the youngster minutes, as he's been ramping up from the bench over the past few weeks. Chelsea haven't had a ton of success from their forwards since the injury to Nicolas Jackson, so if George can find a start and take advantage of it, he may eventually be worth an add in future weeks to close out the season.