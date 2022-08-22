Fantrax Finds: Waiver Pickups For Gameweek 4

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each EPL Gameweek, this article will take a look at sub-50% rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed and improved and assess whether or not they are worthy of a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Lukasz Fabianski (44 percent rostered) - It's been a brutal start to the season for Fabianski and West Ham, resulting in the keeper falling underneath 50% ownership in Fantrax leagues. He makes for a decent keeper stream this week at Aston Villa, a team in only a slightly better situation at the moment. Aston Villa have fired the sixth-highest amount of shots in the league through three games but the shots have resulted in only three goals. If this sort of inefficiency continues Fabianski could come away with a fair amount of saves even in a loss or a draw.

Illan Meslier (24 percent) - Meslier dropped a ton of ownership ahead of Sunday's match with Chelsea and responded with a clean sheet victory. Predicting goalkeepers, man. An away trip to Brighton is at the weekend and while Brighton are no pushovers, Leeds are vastly improved through three games defensively over last year, allowing just a goal per game so far. Meslier provides a decent streaming option at keeper this weekend.

DEFENDERS

Harry Toffolo (16 percent) - Toffolo earns a spot as a recommended pickup after flashing upside playing as a wingback in Forest's system. Among defense eligible players, Toffolo is top-5 with three chances created and top-10 with 10 crosses on the year, throw in clean sheet eligibility and there is some upside here. Toffolo is admittedly not a great pickup for the next two weeks, but if you have room to carry him on your bench Forest doesn't face another top side until October 22nd after these next two matchups.

Pervis Estupinan (16 percent) - Estupinan played 27 minutes in a substitute appearance after joining from Villarreal last week, but it was what he did in those 27 minutes that intrigued me, crossing three times and creating two chances. The fullback showed creative upside for Villarreal a year ago, crossing 73 times and creating 13 chances in 17 starts, and could be a fantasy dynamo if he gets to replace Marc Cuccurella as Brighton's left wing back. This is all dependent on playing time, as Leandro Trossard would need to move off of the left wing-back role that he's started at the previous two weeks, but if Estupinan can carve out a starting gig with Brighton he could be an excellent addition to fantasy rosters that I'd prefer to be on too early rather than too late.

MIDFIELDERS

Matheus Nunes (30 percent) - Nunes had a solid debut for Wolves despite losing 1-0 to Spurs on Saturday. The midfielder adds a creative option to Wolves' midfield as he's been credited as an excellent ball carrier and dribbler who is adept at link up play. A creative player is something Wolves are desperate for as they have struggled for goals in recent times and while Nunes may not be a huge goal scorer from midfield, his four shots and one chance created in his debut point to a player who could be a viable fantasy option in the weeks to come.

Miguel Almiron (43 percent) - A goal against Manchester City will get you noticed, but Almiron has also started all three of Newcastle's games so far this season with two of those starts resulting in double-digit fantasy outings. It's doubtful that the goal, which matched all of last year's goal involvements, means we're looking at a more prolific Almiron, but the midfielder plays in an advanced role for a vastly improved Newcastle side and can contribute in multiple ways for those looking for midfield help.

Casemiro (0 percent) - I wanted to add a third player in this section as Casemiro's shock move to United is one of the higher profile moves of the transfer season. The question is does he warrant a pickup in fantasy? While Casemiro is a great player and would improve any real life team, I'm not too sold on his upside for Fantrax leagues. The midfielder doesn't cross (17 all of last season) and created only 26 chances for a dominant Real Madrid side in La Liga a year ago. With rumors of other players still to enter the league that could be more of a boost in terms of goals, assists and attacking upside, I would not prioritize Casemiro if I had a top waiver claim or spend a lot of money on him in FAAB building.

FORWARDS

Goncalo Guedes (52 percent) - Cheating a bit here as Guedes admittedly probably should've been on this list last week. The new signing put up an impressive eight points in a losing effort to Spurs at the weekend in his first start with a Wolves club who are desperate for goals. Guedes has upside if he can take over as one of Wolves' starters at forward after scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 30 starts for Valencia last season. Guedes fired five shots in the loss to Spurs and sees a decent run of fixtures with matchups against Newcastle, Bournemouth and Southampton in the coming three weeks.

Yoane Wissa (17 percent) - Forward is getting thin and fast, so a player like Wissa who has started two of three games and has an assist is one worth recommending for those in need of depth at the position. Wissa has been good when playing in the Premier League, scoring seven times and adding an assist in 30 appearances (12 starts) a year ago, and has a good run of fixtures with Brentford avoiding a top-six side in the next four gameweeks.