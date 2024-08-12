Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 1

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Jason Steele (four-percent rostered): Steele is readily available for a weekend clash against an Everton side who scored the second fewest goals in the Premier League last season and who haven't made any real significant signings in the attack. The only minor concern is that he's traveling to Goodison Park, but it shouldn't be a goal fest.

DEFENDERS

Kostas Tsimikas (19 percent): Tsimikas looks set to start the opening match at left-back as Andrew Robertson didn't feature at all in preseason after picking up an injury before the Euros. Tsimikas is a capable threat from his role on the flank managing 72 crosses and creating 16 chances in just 13 league appearances last year when called into action while even finding his way onto corner kick duty. There's no guarantee he'll have a set-piece role at the weekend, but it's a great matchup to open the year at newly promoted Ipswich.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (42 percent): The threat of Riccardo Calafiori has kept Zinchenko's roster share below 50% making him a good stream for the weekend at home against Wolverhampton. The matchup provides an additional boost to Zinchenko's attacking upside from fullback as the Gunners have the highest clean sheet odds on the slate at over 51%.

MIDFIELDERS

Justin Kluivert (41 percent): Kluivert gets a good matchup on the road against Nottingham Forest Saturday morning. Playing primarily in the center of midfield, Kluivert took 56 shots and created 21 chances while totaling seven goals and an assist in a solid campaign for the Cherries. The absence of Dominic Solanke may see Bournemouth's attack regress a bit, but Kluivert has enough of a floor to be a viable option.

Jack Harrison (39 percent): Harrison ended up having a nice year at Everton, taking over a starting role and returning six goal involvements, 34 shots, 28 chances created and 81 crosses in 29 appearances. He's expected to continue on the right side of midfield affording him the chance to continue to whip in crosses, making him a solid floor option at home against Brighton.

FORWARDS

Danny Welbeck (six percent): Welbeck is under-rostered at the moment based on the fact that he should open the season in the number nine role for Brighton as Evan Ferguson works his way back to full match fitness. Welbeck had just one goal involvement over his final nine appearances last season, so he doesn't exactly set the world on fire, though he still deserves to be rostered as the starting striker for a solid Brighton side until his supplanted from that role.

Daniel Jebbison (one percent): I don't love recommending Jebbison and you've likely got better options to start at forward. That said opportunity knocks for the forward as he should lead the line against Nottingham Forest on Saturday following the departure of Dominic Solanke and the injury to Enes Unal. Jebbison scored two goals across 30 appearances the last four seasons split between the Premier League and EFL Championship at Sheffield United, but if you're desperate it's rare that a starting forward is this readily available.