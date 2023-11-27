Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 14

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

James Trafford (13-percent rostered): It doesn't feel great recommending a keeper who has lost 11 of his 13 league starts while allowing 32 goals, but a home matchup in a relegation six-pointer against Sheffield United is a rare opportunity to use Trafford. Wes Foderingham (18 percent) is also viable on the flip side of this matchup, but I lean Trafford given the fact he's at home.

DEFENDERS

Malo Gusto (26 percent): There's no guarantee that Gusto is back from a knee injury for the weekend, but if he can recover he's in line for a start as Reece James is suspended for the match. It's not the easiest matchup against Brighton, but Chelsea are at home and Gusto has some upside from fullback with two assists, three chances created and 20 crosses in nine appearances. If Gusto isn't back, Ian Maatsen (five percent) could also get a spot start with the same being said for Axel Disasi (52 percent).

Ola Aina (12 percent): Aina has started four straight matches and while he scored negative points in half of them, he also posted a 24.5-point performance against Aston Villa and a 9.75-point performance against West Ham. A home match against an Everton side who struggle to score goals is a good spot to use Aina, though his attacking upside is limited with just nine crosses and three chances created in his 10 appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Miley (four percent): Miley has started back-to-back league matches for Newcastle due to a variety of suspensions and injuries throughout the side. Miley provided an assist on one of Newcastle's four goals at the weekend, though it was from his lone chance created in those two league matches. Miley may lack significant attacking upside, but he as an opportunity to start for one of the top sides in the league making him a decent flier.

Justin Kluivert (24 percent): Kluivert has also started two straight matches, breaking out with a 23.5-point performance on the weekend while scoring his first goal. Continued playing time will be the key for Kluivert moving forward, but possesses attacking upside having scored 10 goals and assisting five more over his last two seasons with Nice and Valencia. Of note, he's started above Philip Billing, who has been a regular in the squad.

FORWARDS

Chris Wood (21 percent): The last time I recommended Wood he scored a brace in a 32-point performance against Luton Town. While I wouldn't expect that to happen again, he's set for a multi-week run in the squad due to another injury to Taiwo Awoniyi. A starting striker in the league is always worth a pickup and Wood is a solid gamble after scoring seven points at the weekend despite no goal involvement and taking just one shot.

Anthony Martial (18 percent): Martial scored a goal in a 20-point performance Sunday as part of a 3-0 win over Everton. Martial is a speculative add as Rasmus Hojlund could return from a hamstring injury soon, but the Danish striker has yet to find the back of the net in the league potentially opening the door for Martial to get more playing time.