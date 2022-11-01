Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 15

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Robert Sanchez (45-percent rostered): Sanchez is just under the cutoff point coming off of a 4-1 win at the weekend against Chelsea. In Gameweek 15, Sanchez faces a toothless Wolverhampton side who have just six goals through 13 matches. There's not a ton of save upside in this matchup, but a clean sheet could be on the cards for the keeper.

Edouard Mendy (46 percent): Mendy has fallen down the rostership ranks after Kepa Arrizabalaga started 11 consecutive matches for the club in all competitions. However, Kepa left Saturday's drubbing to Brighton at halftime with a foot injury and may be out for the weekend match against Arsenal. Mendy hasn't been in great form this season, but he has the talent to be a useful keeper playing for a top-six side if Kepa is forced to miss an extended period.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan (22 percent): I've recommended Estupinan a few times this season and admittedly he hasn't been great overall. I maintain he has a lot of upside, though, seen in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea when the wing-back reached 20.5 fantasy points without scoring a goal or providing an assist. The upcoming matchup is better on paper against Wolves and the final match before the World Cup is also a good one against Aston Villa. Estupinan is a rare defender on the waiver wire who has a decent bit of upside.

Rico Henry (38 percent): Henry and his Brentford teammates are worth a stream this weekend against a Nottingham Forest side who have just eight goals in 13 matches. Henry offers a nice amount of upside as a full-back who likes to get forward with 31 crosses and seven chances created in his 13 league starts and comes in at lower rostership than teammate and center-back Ethan Pinnock (49 percent).

MIDFIELDERS

Marcus Tavernier (22 percent): Tavernier provided an assist during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Spurs, totaling 12.5 fantasy points in a tough matchup. Tavernier hasn't shown a ton of upside this season with the assist being his first goal involvement despite starting all 13 of Bournemouth's matches. The next match against Leeds is a decent one, though, and Tavernier has open-play value from a top-10 crossing total in the league along with 11 chances created.

Sean Longstaff (14 percent): Longstaff has started six-straight matches for a Newcastle team that are flying with no losses in the past two months. Most of their exciting players are well over the roster cutoff for this article, but Longstaff is worth a look as a streamer for those needing midfield help against Southampton this weekend. He doesn't have a ton of goal or assist upside, but he contributes on both sides of the ball with nine shots, 12 chances created and 15 tackles in his 13 appearances. Of note, Jonjo Shelvey is edging closer to fitness and could eventually take Longstaff's midfield spot after the World Cup.

FORWARDS

Patson Daka (48 percent): Daka dipped below 50 percent rostership after not starting the weekend match against Manchester City. If he was dropped in your league I think this is another chance to pick him up as he seems likely to be the main forward for Leicester moving forward. Jamie Vardy remains an impediment to Daka's role, but he's outscored the veteran three goals to one despite playing in one fewer match.

Bobby Decordova-Reid (41 percent): If I told you Decordova-Reid was a top-18 forward in Fantrax leagues and has higher point totals than Raheem Sterling, Darwin Nunez and Cristiano Ronaldo, would you believe me? What if I told you he was a top-18 forward despite primarily lining up as a full-back the last month due to Kenny Tete's injury? It's been a weird season for Decordova-Reid, but the results have been there. It's not the best time to pick him up, with a suspension for this weekend against Manchester City followed by a match against Manchester United, but keep him in mind following the World Cup.