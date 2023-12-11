Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 17

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford (46-percent rostered): Everton are surging off the back of their 10-point punishment in the league, winning their last three matches with Pickford keeping a clean sheet in all three. Pickford is just under the 50-percent cutoff and is the pick of the week based off recent performances as well as a matchup against Burnley at the weekend.

Keep an eye out for news about Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after he was forced off early Sunday. Expected replacement Djordje Petrovic (one percent) is a strong streaming choice at home against Sheffield United if needed.

DEFENDERS

Milos Kerkez (15 percent): Kerkez has started three straight matches, scoring no fewer than 8.25 Fantrax points while having an assist, three crosses, a chance created and seven tackles. Two clean sheets in those three starts have helped to boost his score line, but he doesn't lack attacking upside from full-back and has a home match against Luton Town in Gameweek 17. With Lloyd Kelly expected to miss more time, the starts should continue for Kerkez.

(Editor's Note: Use our new schedule difficulty tool to view the next 10 gameweeks for every team).

Malo Gusto (19 percent): I wrote about Gusto recently, though the full-back has missed the last four matches with a knee injury. Reports suggested Gusto was close to returning Sunday against Everton, so he could be back in the squad at the weekend in a plus matchup against Sheffield United. Reece James is injured yet again and Gusto offers more attacking upside than any other player Chelsea can put at full-back at the moment outside of Marc Cucurella. (Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi have both played full-back this season).

MIDFIELDERS

Pablo Sarabia (39 percent): Sarabia has started back-to-back matches resulting in over 15 fantasy points in each appearance despite having just one goal involvement. With Pedro Neto out through injury, Sarabia seems to be the preferred option in the starting XI over Jean-Ricner Bellegarde during the last two matches with three shots, seven chances created and 14 crosses.

Andros Townsend (eight percent): Townsend continues to impress since joining Luton Town. He thrived in two tough matches against Manchester City and Arsenal with an assist in each and scores of 8.5 and 13.5 on Fantrax. The veteran can produce without goal involvements as he's capable of creating chances and crossing from open play (in addition to set pieces) and now he gets a weekend trip to Bournemouth.

FORWARDS

Raul Jimenez (51 percent): I'm cheating slightly here as Jimenez is over the cutoff, though he jumped up 22 percent roster share after scoring at the weekend. He's finally rounding into form with three goals in his last two starts while also taking seven shots. If he's still available he should be scooped up as forward remains as thin as ever and his goals should cement his place in Fulham's starting XI.

Jay Rodriguez (10 percent): Rodriguez continues to start and produce for Burnley with three goal involvements across his past four matches. The forward has started six straight contests and is worth a pickup for those looking to add depth at forward. Burnley get a home match with Everton before going to Fulham, making Rodriguez an option in the short term, at the least.