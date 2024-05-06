Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 37

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Djordje Petrovic (44-percent rostered): Petrovic gets the nod over fellow double gameweek keeper Bart Verbruggen (14 percent) on the basis of having a better schedule and being more likely to start both matches. Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest away before traveling to Brighton in midweek. Verbruggen is a solid option if Petrovic is already on a roster in your league, though Jason Steele is always in play to start one of the matches.

DEFENDERS

Valentino Livramento (34 percent): Livramento also has a double gameweek, as Newcastle face Brighton at home before going on the road to take on Manchester United. Livramento has started back-to-back matches, scoring 8.75 points in each despite no clean sheet or goal involvement, showing that he has the potential to reach double-digit points in the right situation. He's created four chances and crossed five times on top of his defensive statistics in those last two starts.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Trevoh Chalobah (19 percent): Chalobah has started three-straight matches, scoring double-digit points in his last two including a 20.5-point effort against Tottenham where he scored and helped Chelsea keep a clean sheet. The Blues have clean sheets in two straight boosting Chalobah's recent point totals, but his six points against Aston Villa show that he has enough of a floor to be worth using in a double.

MIDFIELDERS

Facundo Buonanotte (15 percent): Buonanotte has started two-straight fixtures and while the point totals haven't been there, he's worth a flier at a thin midfield position this week. When starting, he plays in an attacking midfield role and with a double gameweek, there's opportunity for improved point totals even in fairly difficult matchups.

Yves Bissouma (32 percent): This is mostly just to highlight that Spurs have a double gameweek as well with a great matchup home against Burnley before taking on Manchester City in midweek. Bissouma chips in defensively enough to be useful with two matches, but I would prefer last week's recommended duo of Christian Eriksen (33 percent) and especially Jacob Murphy (41 percent) who still is below 50-percenr rostered for what I expect to be the last week after his 28-point performance against Burnley on Saturday.

FORWARDS

Ben Brereton Diaz (33 percent): Brereton Diaz can't be stopped at the moment as he scored his second goal over his last three contests at the weekend and has a string of four-straight matches with double-digit Fantrax points. An away match against Everton on Saturday isn't one to fear while the forward's impressive shot totals have boosted his floor, totaling 17 over his last four matches.

Antony (54 percent): It's cheating a bit to talk about Antony at 54-percent rostered, as United are another team with a double gameweek, albeit a difficult one against Arsenal and Newcastle both at Old Trafford. Antony has shined of late with over 20 points in two of his last three starts (pre-Crystal Palace). Where available he is a priority add for the remainder of the season unless he loses his place in the starting XI upon a return to the lineup for Marcus Rashford.