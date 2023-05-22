Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 38

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

The season finale is upon us! I hope everyone enjoyed this article throughout the season and you found plenty of players listed that helped you win or at least place in your leagues. This finale week is tough to predict starting XI's as many teams could end up rotating, opening up plenty of streaming options with all lineups dropping around 10:30am EST on Sunday.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (18-percent rostered): The best stream of the week would be Stefan Ortega (nine percent) if Pep continues to rest his starters, but assuming Ederson starts, I'll go with Johnstone. Palace end their season with a home matchup against a Nottingham Forest side who are safe from relegation which should temper their need to play with reckless abandon in attack.

DEFENDERS

Victor Lindelof (48 percent): There's not much left to stream at defense, but Lindelof is a locked-in starter for United and has scored at least 7.5 fantasy points in four of his past five matches, three resulting in double-digit points. United end their season with a home match against Fulham, though there's a slight chance they rotate for the finale if they get points Thursday against Chelsea.

Levi Colwill (29 percent): Colwill is up 13 percent from last week's article and rewarded those who swooped him up early with an assist in a 17.25-point effort against Southampton on Sunday. Colwill has back-to-back double-digit point efforts and ends the season with an away match against Aston Villa.

MIDFIELDERS

Cole Palmer (17 percent): Palmer received his first start of the season against Chelsea and proceeded to assist the lone goal of the match in an 11.5-point performance. There's no guarantee Palmer will start, but with the title locked up, City could continue to rest their core starters ahead of the Champions League final. Palmer is the next of a talented wave of English youngsters at Man City a la Phil Foden.

Alejandro Garnacho (23 percent): Garnacho is also no guarantee to start, but if United lock in their top-four status midweek, the talented Argentine could be the beneficiary of playing time. Garnacho has been effective when playing with five goal involvements and 18 shots in just 473 minutes.

FORWARDS

Yoane Wissa (28 percent): Wissa is doing his best Ivan Toney impression with two goals and an assist since the last two matches, playing alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade. He's in good form, but Brentford end the year with a home match against Manchester City. Still, it's the home finale for Brentford and City could rotate their side leaving Wissa one of the few appealing forward options left on waivers.

Taiwo Awoniyi (38 percent): Awoniyi can't be stopped at the moment after scoring the lone goal of the match during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal, securing Forest from relegation in the process. Forest have a trip to Crystal Palace at the weekend and despite me recommending Johnstone as a keeper streaming option, this is not a matchup to fear for the in-form Nigerian forward.