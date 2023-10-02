Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 8

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Johnstone (18-percent rostered): Johnstone has back-to-back clean sheets against Fulham and away against Manchester United helping bolster a top-eight goalkeeper score on Fantrax. His form and the fact that Palace get a home matchup with a Nottingham Forest side, who have scored just eight goals in seven matches, make Johnstone my preferred keeper of the week. James Trafford (23 percent) is also a solid option at home against a Chelsea team that remains inconsistent despite Monday's result at Fulham.

DEFENDERS

Harry Toffolo (zero percent): Toffolo made his first appearance of the season after serving a suspension for sports betting, coming off the bench to assist the game-tying goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brentford. Toffolo could start at the weekend against Palace, as Moussa Niakhate was sent off in the match and Forest's other left-backs are dealing with injuries. Toffolo offers some attacking upside from full-back for Forest and is worth a flier in what will likely be a low-scoring affair.

Marc Cucurella (27 percent): Things haven't gone smoothly for Cucurella since Mauricio Pochettino took over at Chelsea with the left-back only starting recent matches out of necessity. That said, Chelsea are thin at full-back with both Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Malo Gusto all out with injury or through suspension. Cucurella started Monday against Fulham, making him a candidate to also start at the weekend in an excellent matchup against Burnley. While things haven't been great at Chelsea, Cucurella is just two seasons removed from creating 42 chances and crossing 115 times in a dominant fantasy campaign from a full-back (at Brighton).

MIDFIELDERS

Elliot Anderson (28 percent): Anderson has started three-straight league matches with his breakout performance coming in the 8-0 win against Sheffield United where he scored 19 Fantrax points and assisted one of the eight goals. He's played well in the other two matches, having not scored below seven points. Anderson isn't guaranteed to continue starting over Sandro Tonali, but should continue to play a role as long as Joelinton is out injured.

Jack Harrison (30 percent): After missing the start of the season with a hip injury, Harrison finally returned playing 65 minutes in the Carabao Cup followed by 45 minutes at the weekend against Luton Town, creating two chances and crossing six times resulting in seven Fantrax points. Harrison is a perfect Fantrax player in theory as capable of scoring double-digit points without factoring in the upside of a goal or an assist. The winger will need to find playing time over James Garner or Dwight McNeil but is coming off a season with 12 goal involvements, 55 chances created and 186 crosses for relegated Leeds Untied.

FORWARDS

Jean-Philippe Mateta (eight percent): Mateta drew the start at the weekend but disappointed by scoring just 1.5 points despite playing the entirety of the match. It's an easier matchup at home against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 8 with Mateta likely to play the full 90 minutes again, as the injured Odsonne Edouard isn't expected to return.

Hwang Hee-Chan (28 percent): Hwang was a write-up a few weeks back but lost 17-percent roster shares heading into the weekend matchup against Manchester City. The forward ended up scoring the game-winning goal for Wolves in the upset win, upping his season total to four. Hwang has started three-straight matches and that should continue as one of the few Wolves players who can find the back of the net.