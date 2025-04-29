FPL Gameweek 35 Differentials: Jamie Vardy Keen to Produce

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Ortega and Manchester City open the gameweek with a fixture against Wolves on Friday. Wolves are in amazing form with six wins in a row while scoring 13 goals. However, Man City have kept four clean sheets in their last six games, including a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinal last weekend.

Ortega has kept two clean sheets in his last three starts since Ederson picked up an injury against Crystal Palace and has conceded one goal in the 289 minutes since. Every win for Manchester City is crucial as they try to secure Champions League football with a top-five finish. They sit fourth but are only one point ahead of sixth, who also have an extra game to play.

DEFENDERS

Manning is one of the best differential defensive picks for this gameweek, as Southampton take on Leicester. The Foxes have only scored two goals in their last 10 games, both in the 2-2 result at Brighton.

Manning picked up his first assist of the season in the last game against Fulham and has shown increasing creative involvement with 12 chances created in his last six matches. While both teams have had their relegations confirmed, a result will be important for Southampton as they aim to get more than their 11 points, which would be the joint-worst point total in Premier League history.

Simon Rusk has moved the team to a three-at-the-back setup in recent weeks, and this means Manning is playing further forward as a wing-back.

MIDFIELDERS

Schade has produced all the underlying numbers for some top FPL scores without scoring or assisting in the last eight matches. Brentford play Manchester United, who are between their Europa League semi-final legs against Athletic Bilbao. With nothing to play for in the Premier League, the Red Devils will likely put all of their focus on the Europa League.

Schade has started each of Brentford's last 11 matches, attempting 21 shots and creating 12 chances. While he hasn't been prolific this season, he can provide big FPL scores in a one-off game, like when he picked up 23 points against Leicester in only 69 minutes. Five of his seven goals and two of his four assists have come against teams who are positioned in the bottom five, and United sit in 14th.

FORWARDS

West Ham welcome Spurs to the London Stadium in between their Europa League semifinals against Bodo/Glimt and shortly after their trip to the Arctic Circle. Spurs have lost five of their last six games, conceding in each of their last nine. In their last two away matches, they've conceded nine goals.

Fullkrug has only started once since returning from injury, but West Ham have looked at their best when he is in the team. In his last 173 minutes, he's scored and provided an assist.

Solanke faces off directly against Fullkrug as Spurs travel to West Ham. He nearly rained on Liverpool's title-winning parade in Gameweek 34 after he put Spurs 1-0 ahead. He's started nine of the last 10 matches and will be looking to build positivity ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semifinal. He's scored eight Premier League goals this season and will be aiming to reach 10 by the end of the campaign.

Vardy has failed to score in his last 11 games, but they take on Southampton, who are the only team below Leicester, having conceded 80 goals. Earlier in the season, Leicester beat Southampton 3-2, with Vardy scoring from the penalty spot. He also scored in both meetings in the Championship last season and scored a hat trick in the famous 9-0 victory in 2019.

Despite Leicester's lack of attacking threat, Vardy has still managed to take 12 shots in his last nine games, even in tough fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle.