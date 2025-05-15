FPL Gameweek 37 Differentials: Back Beto, Everton in Goodison Farewell

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

The Premier League season is winding down and there are just two gameweeks remaining. With only a portion of teams having anything to play for, the most important thing for your FPL squad may simply be to roster a group of players who are likely to start and go close to 90 minutes. As more teams rotate, it'll only get trickier to navigate.

GOALKEEPER

GOALKEEPER

Sa and Wolves face Crystal Palace in Gameweek 37, which isn't the worst situation, as Palace will be off the back of their FA Cup final with nothing at stake in the league. That means Palace will either be three days removed from the biggest celebration in the club's history or a massive disappointment.

This should play into Wolverhampton's favor. Sa has kept two clean sheets in his last six matches, with Wolves keeping three in the last seven, which includes when Sa was a late scratch.

In the last eight matches, only Newcastle and Aston Villa have picked up more points, while only Aston Villa and Manchester City have conceded fewer goals.

DEFENDERS

West Ham finish the season with a home match against Nottingham Forest before a trip to already-relegated Ipswich Town. Nottingham Forest have had a poor run of form and have only one win in their last five matches. West Ham also managed to pick up a clean sheet victory in their last game at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka has assisted in each of his last two games and has created seven chances in his last four games. Under Graham Potter, his role has been much more progressive, playing as a wing-back and against Man United, he featured on the left for the first time since January.

Davis has had a challenging first season in the Premier League with only one goal and two assists. He'll face Leicester City before a final game at home to West Ham, making him a potential option in the last two weeks. He picked up a red card in his last Premier League match against Arsenal but will return this week and figures to be back in the starting XI.

In his last four 90-minute performances, he's created 10 chances without an assist and attempted 32 crosses, including 13 corners. Ipswich will look to finish on a high after their first season in the Premier League in 20 years.

MIDFIELDERS

MIDFIELDERS

Neto has played 90 minutes in each of Chelsea's last five games, producing a goal and an assist. During that period, he's been incredibly productive without returns on many occasions, as he's taken 13 shots, created 10 chances and sent in 44 crosses. Aiding those numbers is a recent move to set pieces over teammate Cole Palmer.

Chelsea finish the season with two important fixtures in their hunt for Champions League football. They take on Manchester United, who will have their eyes focused on the Europa League final next week, and in the final game they play Nottingham Forest, who are only one point behind them in the league. Six points will be crucial for Chelsea, and therefore, they will be pushing for the best possible result in both contests.

McNeil has been used sparingly since his return from injury, but he's scored one goal and provided two assists in just 146 minutes. This game is not only the best fixture on the calendar, playing Southampton at home, but it's also going to be an emotional departure from Goodison Park.

Despite having been out for 18 games in all competitions, McNeil is still the top set-piece taker for Everton and has taken three corners in his last two games. Southampton picked up a point against Manchester City last weekend, but they sat back the majority of the way and let City accrue chances. The chances should be there for McNeil if he gets the start.

FORWARDS

FORWARDS

Beto will be looking to send off Goodison Park with a victory in its final game. He's scored eight goals this season, which includes bagging in each of the last two contests. He's picked his form back up with eight shots and four on target in those games after a short period on the bench.

In Southampton's last five away matches, they've conceded 13 goals and only scored three. Of Beto's nine goals in all competitions, seven have come at Goodison Park.