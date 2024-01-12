German Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 12, 13, 14

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The Bundesliga returns from the winter break with a full slate of games. Bayern are the biggest favorite at a prohibitive -900 at home against Hoffenheim, while league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen are -210 away to Augsburg.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

SGP: Bayern Munich to beat Hoffenheim and Both Teams to Score 'Yes' = -107

As usual, it's difficult to find a ton of value with a Bayern bet, especially with them being at home. They're the biggest favorite by a wide margin against seventh-place Hoffenheim and it's hard to disagree with the bookmakers. While it's no surprise Bayern are tied for the league lead with seven clean sheets, Hoffenheim have been a fairly reliable goalscoring team this season, fifth in the league with 32 goals in their opening 16 fixtures. Hoffenheim have also yet to be shut out in the league this season. While I don't think Hoffenheim come away from this match with a result, I still think they can find a goal Friday.

Find the best sportsbook promo codes available across best sports betting sites to find the best prices this season here at RotoWire. ESPN BET is has officially launched and the ESPN BET promo code ROTO gets new customers $250 in bonus bets. ESPN BET accepts various payment options such as credit card and PayPal.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

Freiburg to beat Union Berlin +105

Bundesliga moneyline bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Union Berlin have started to right the ship since the sacking of long-time manager Urs Fischer with wins over Koln and Gladbach, though losses to Real Madrid and Bocum were between those results. They're well rested after navigating their first Champions League campaign and should be better in the second half of the season, but I'm still backing Freiburg to win this matchup at plus odds.

Freiburg have only played six matches at home this season and were only beaten on the opening day of the season against Dortmund after a sending off, and have also won two of three in the Europa League at home. They've been excellent defensively with the second most clean sheets in the league, having allowed 26 goals in 16 matches. Union struggle to score goals and I'll back Freiburg to come away with the three points at home.

Stuttgart to beat Borussia Monchengladbach -120

Bundesliga moneyline bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Stuttgart are on the road, but they've been the much better side between the two, sitting third in the Bundesliga with a plus-18 goal differential, which is fourth best in the league. Gladbach struggled in the first half of the season and sit 12th with a minus-four goal differential, which includes losses in three of their final five matches before the break.

Stuttgart have won four and lost three of their seven away matches with two of them being to Bayern Munich and Leipzig. It's not the easiest bet, but Stuttgart have proven to be the better team and though they'll be without leading scorer Serhou Guirassy, Brighton loanee Deniz Undav has filled in admirably when leading the line this season.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 17

SGP: Bayern to Win + Both Teams to Score Yes = -107

Freiburg to beat Union Berlin +105

Stuttgart to beat Borussia Monchengladbach -120