MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 13

Midweek MLS madness is back, and combined with the weekend slate, there are some attractive matches to target for plus-money parlays. With matches kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the time is now to bet on Week 13 in MLS.

Top MLS Week 13 Betting Picks and Predictions

Parlay: Philadelphia Union Moneyline (vs. LA Galaxy) and Los Angeles FC Draw No Bet (vs. LA Galaxy) +133

This one is easy, but I'm picking on the LA Galaxy after they were dismantled by the New York Red Bulls over the weekend. They lost 7-0 and showed little sign of life after star attackers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil pulled up injured against Sporting KC 10 days prior.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their last five contests and have scored multiple goals in four straight. LAFC are also unbeaten in their last five matches and have scored multiple goals in each of those. The Galaxy have lost four in a row, and without Pec or Paintsil, it's hard to imagine them bouncing back in a tough road fixture at Philadelphia before facing a firing LAFC side in the El Trafico rivalry Sunday.

LAFC draw no bet provides a bit of a safety with the rivalry factor, but I'm also rolling out a Philadelphia moneyline and LAFC moneyline parlay at a juicy +303.

Major League Soccer Best Bets

3 Leg Parlay: Austin FC vs. Atlanta United Under 5 Goals + Philadelphia Union or Tie (Double Chance) + LAFC Draw No Bet +145

Austin FC have scored just four goals across their last seven MLS matches and Atlanta United have only scored three times in their last six matches. I would also be comfortable playing this at under four goals to boost the payout to +202.

MLS Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 14

Parlay: Philadelphia Union moneyline (vs. LA Galaxy) and LAFC Draw No Bet (vs. LA Galaxy) +133

Parlay: Philadelphia Union moneyline (vs. LA Galaxy) and LAFC moneyline (vs. LA Galaxy) +303

3 Leg Parlay: Austin FC vs. Atlanta United Under 5 Goals + Philadelphia Union or Tie (vs. LA Galaxy; Double Chance) + LAFC Draw No Bet (vs. LA Galaxy) +145

3 Leg Parlay: Austin FC vs. Atlanta United Under 4 Goals + Philadelphia Union or Tie (vs. LA Galaxy; Double Chance) + LAFC Draw No Bet (vs. LA Galaxy) +202