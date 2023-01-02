Premier League Best Bets: Pick, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 19

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Do the games ever stop? No. This article took a little bit longer for me to write and unfortunately it's coming out after the Brentford win against Liverpool because I would've been on the Bees. But I'm out of the New Year's haze and ready for the second half of the season.

Record: 39-27-1. Up $1,395 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Newcastle at Arsenal

Under 4.5 corners in the first half -110 between Arsenal and Newcastle

Arsenal are a force and don't seem to have lost their form over the World Cup break even without Gabriel Jesus. Outside of Jesus, they're almost fully healthy and that's enough to keep them rolling through opponents. Newcastle tend to suffocate and pressure teams at home, but I think they'll be forced to play a little more defensive in this contest, as they won't control the midfield.

As for Arsenal, they usually like to grow into games and put more pressure on in the second half. If that happens, I think under 4.5 corners in the first half is the place to bet. Most of the other bets I like in this match are worse than -130 odds, like Arsenal ML, which has me taking this route.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Manchester United

Manchester United win to nil +110 against Bournemouth

One thing going under the radar, at least in my circle, is that Manchester United have been playing really well the last couple months. Some of that is due to schedule, but since the loss against Man City, they've taken 20 points from their last nine league matches and four of their last five wins have come with a clean sheet.

Bournemouth have restarted almost the opposite, losing both matches 2-0 without looking too inspiring, as the absence of Marcus Tavernier in the side has removed a lot of their spark. My first thought was Man United -1.5, but that's at about -145, so I'm looking to win with a clean sheet at +110. I think United will control this match and the only way this doesn't hit is if Bournemouth score against the run of play, which seems possible if Kieffer Moore jumps over new center-back Luke Shaw.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace to score the first goal against Tottenham +125

I'm still kicking myself that I didn't bet Aston Villa double chance or even to score first against Tottenham (like I mentioned in my article) last match. Unless Tottenham completely change how they play, I'm not sure they should be favored in this spot without Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Crystal Palace have been a tricky team to bet on this season since they've been a tad too inconsistent (see: last two matches). Yet, they should have some confidence from their last win and that they won this matchup 3-0 last season, albeit against a much different Spurs side.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

Aston Villa to beat Wolverhampton +100

Is it time to jump on the Unai Emery train after they won at Tottenham last match? Probably not, but they're home against a less-talented Wolves side and you can get them to win at plus odds.

Wolves have shown some life in two matches under Julen Lopetegui, though I'm not sure showing life is enough when Diego Costa is your preferred striker. I can definitely see this match going scoreless or even Wolves winning 1-0 on a stupid goal, and it doesn't help that Villa have just one point from the last three meetings.

Still, this is one of my rules. A better team at home with plus odds is always a spot I'm looking to bet. Plus, Ollie Watkins has looked better in Emery's system and even Emiliano Buendia is doing something. Is that enough to beat Wolves? It should be.

