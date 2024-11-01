Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 10

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I went 1-3 in this article last week but our shows on YouTube went 10-0. Make sure to check out all of our content if you don't like these bets.

Record: 13-13. Up $85 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Arsenal at Newcastle United

Draw between Newcastle and Arsenal +265

Newcastle are a better team at home, usually. They already beat Tottenham, took a point from Manchester City and beat Chelsea midweek in the EFL Cup. However, I'm not entirely sure they've been the better team in any of those games. The difference for them is that they've been finishing better than the opposition, something they'll have to do against Arsenal.

Combine that with a few Arsenal absences and Newcastle seem like a reasonable side to back. However, I can't get there. My first thought was Arsenal moneyline, but they've struggled closing matches against better teams, at least since the wins at Aston Villa and Tottenham early in the season. I can't get over the continued absence of Martin Odegaard and now likely Gabriel on the back line.

I don't usually do this, but it feels like a spot neither team will be able to close, so I'm taking the draw at +265 with an exact 1-1 result at +425 also in my thinking.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Nottingham Forest

SGP: Nottingham Forest double chance + under 3.5 goals -110

Forest have been maybe the most surprising team this season, securing upsets, getting points when in good situations and keeping basically every opponent contained. I'm not sure that means they're good, but they've managed to keep every match tight, no matter the opponent.

While their overall numbers don't look as good, West Ham have also been stout against mediocre competition, as their four league losses are against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham. West Ham moneyline at +240 is enticing, but it's still West Ham without Mohammed Kudus and playing at City Ground.

I expect this to be a tight, low-scoring match but will give the edge to Forest because I've doubted them too many times this season. Under 2.5 goals at -105 is also in consideration.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester City at AFC Bournemouth

SGP: Man City to beat Bournemouth + under 4.5 goals +105

I think Manchester City's injury situation will be a talking point going into this match, but they probably still have the best starting XI in the league, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes included. Bournemouth are a feisty team and their pressing causes a lot of top teams problems, but they're still not consistently a top-half table side.

I'll bank on City rebounding from a midweek Cup loss to win this one in some form, whether it's finding success early or bagging another late winner. Along those lines, I can't imagine there being a ton of goals. Bournemouth will fight at home, but sometimes a team like City can be too much.

EPL Best Bets for Leicester City at Ipswich Town

SGP: Ipswich double chance v. Leicester + both teams to score +105

This Ipswich Town back line is a mess and even if they get back a player or two, that doesn't make them better than bottom-three quality. Harrison Clarke got his debut Premier League start last week and that resulted in an own goal and red card from right-back.

Ipswich are home and have that edge, but I think both managers think three points are possible in this spot. Leicester probably have the better back line, but Ipswich have been mostly good at home outside of the ugly Everton result (2-0 loss).

It feels like a back-and-forth contest with whoever takes the first lead being susceptible to allowing a goal right back. Don't expect either defense to keep a clean sheet.

