Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 32

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's been a wild week, but I still found a few things I liked ahead of Gameweek 32. Assuming you listen to Kits & Wagers, I once again managed seven Premier League bets for public consumption despite a short week. You're welcome.

Looking for more more Premier League bets? Check out Kits & Wagers, a weekly betting show, where Adam and Chris took a further dive into three matchups, including Manchester United against Liverpool.

Record: 39-56-2. Down $1,152 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Newcastle United at Fulham

SGP: Fulham double chance + over 2.5 goals = +120

Premier League single-game parlays can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

It's a rebound spot for Fulham in addition to returning to Craven Cottage where they've won their last two matches 3-0 against both Brighton and Tottenham. That exact result may not happen, but I think they're in play to not only bounce back but also score a couple against a battered back line.

While Newcastle have most of their attack, their defense has been prone to allowing multiple goals in almost match since Martin Dubravka took over in net. I think Fulham over 2.5 goals is an option, but I'm going slightly safer with an over 2.5 game total combined with the home side to take at least a point.

If you want to make things spicy, adding Fulham over 1.5 or 2.5 corners in the first half could yield +190 or +310 odds, respectively.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester City at Crystal Palace

Manchester City -1.5 corners first half against Crystal Palace -115

Premier League corner bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

I was going to write up some wild parlay, but it seemed like too much work and unlike most of my articles, I'm writing this one late Friday due to the midweek madness. I think Crystal Palace will hold strong for close to 45 minutes, keeping the middle of the pitch mostly in check as Jefferson Lerma and company try their best to thwart Manchester City.

However, that doesn't mean they'll possess the ball or stop City from accruing corners. Palace may get one corner on the counter, but this seems like a good spot for City to reach four or five corners in the first half, as they launch the ball into the box with hopes of finding Erling Haaland.

EPL Best Bets for Chelsea at Sheffield United

SGP: Over 2.5 goals + BTTS + Over .5 goals 1H = -120

All but guaranteed to be relegated, Sheffield United have opened things up and are playing a little more freely. Instead of trying to contain opponents and win matches off the counter, they're going at opponents early in hopes for three points. While that still doesn't work because their defense is bad, they're at least scoring goals and growing confidence in the attack.

The return of both Ben Brereton Diaz and Oliver McBurnie from injury has been a recent spark and the reason I think they can keep scoring. Chelsea seem to take their foot off the pedal against weaker sides and this feels like ones of those games in which they allow one or two goals following defensive mistakes. Not to mention, they still have to come down from the high of Thursday's late win against Manchester United.

Unfortunately, the oddsmakers also see it that way and you'd have to bet over 3.5 goals to get even odds. Instead, I built a single-game parlay that'll hit if this match goes 2-1, assuming there's at least one goal in the first half.

North Carolina sports betting launched in March with a wide variety of great online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 32

SGP: Fulham double chance + over 2.5 goals = +120

Manchester City -1.5 corners first half against Crystal Palace -115

SGP: Over 2.5 goals + BTTS + Over .5 goals 1H = -120

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.