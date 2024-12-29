Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Chelsea look to rebound from a Boxing Day loss to Fulham when they travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town on Monday.

The Blues were in red-hot form before the West London derby on Thursday, going unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions. Enzo Maresca has said that Chelsea is not in the title race, but if they can continue to pick up points, they might just find themselves there by the end of the season.

Ipswich Town are in the relegation zone and desperately needs points to get out. They were beaten thoroughly 1-0 by Arsenal on Friday and have struggled against the elite teams in the Premier League this season. The schedule is only getting tougher for them, so any type of result against Chelsea would be massive for their chances at survival.

EPL Best Bets for Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Ipswich are one of the worst defensive teams in the Premier League and I have a bad feeling that since they're at home, they're going to try and press Chelsea high up the pitch, which would be a big mistake.

If that happens, it's going to allow Chelsea to play a lot of balls in behind and the biggest beneficiary of that is going to be Nicolas Jackson. He's the main man up top for Chelsea and the one who gets on the end of their biggest chances.

This season, he has a 0.62 non-penalty xG per-90 minute scoring rate, which is the fifth-best mark in the Premier League. He's also getting over three shots per 90 minutes, which is a good level of production.

At +130, I like the value on him to find the back of the net.

Betting on Player Shots

It depends if he starts this match, but if he does, nobody on Chelsea is getting a higher level of shot production than Noni Madueke. Often with Chelsea because they're constantly trying to overload the middle of the pitch, he gets left in one-on-one situations against the opposing full-back.

He's been outstanding at beating the full-back, often cutting inside and getting a shot off. For the season, he's averaging 4.24 shots per 90 minutes, which is more than Erling Haaland.

If Ipswich sit in the same defensive block that they did against Arsenal, that will leave him man to man against Leif Davis, which is a really good matchup.

I like the value on Madueke to have over 2.5 shots.

Betting on Corners

If this match goes anything like Ipswich's previous match against Arsenal, I have a hard time seeing how they're going to have any corners in the match. On Friday, the Tractor Boys had one single corner and no matter what they decide to do out of possession, they're not going to consistently win possession and more importantly, tilt the field on Chelsea to give them an opportunity to have a lot of corners.

Ipswich are near the bottom of the Premier League in field tilt and expected threat, so it's hard to envision them racking up a bunch of corners in this match.

I like the value on the Tractor Boys to have under 3.5 corners.

Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea Betting Picks

Nicolas Jackson Anytime Goalscorer (+130)

Noni Madueke Over 2.5 shots (-125)

Ipswich Under 3.5 corners (-120)