Premier League Gameweek 15 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on six matches in Gameweek 15 of the Premier League.

They start with a heavy discussion on the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton have had recent success in this matchup but will that continue against Arne Slot and first-place Liverpool? Chris takes a chance on Everton's defense and thinks the opportunities will be limited.

Continuing an under trend, Adam thinks betting under on corners this week is the way to go. He targets Saturday's matchup between Southampton and Aston Villa, as well as Manchester United hosting Nottingham Forest.

Villa are in a great spot to secure back-to-back wins, while both United and Forest are hoping to rebound following poor performances in the midweek.

Chris also touches on the second game in charge for Ruud van Nistelrooy. Can Leicester City actually win two in a row or will Brighton rebound from their midweek loss? Plus, he bets on the dreaded "El Sackico" for Monday night football. All signs point to the loser between Julen Lopetegui and Gary O'Neil getting sacked.

And of course, Adam and Chris debate the strength of Tottenham with a beat-up back line. Can Spurs return to life and take a point or three against Chelsea, who haven't had great success against top competition this season?

