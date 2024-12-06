Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Premier League Gameweek 15 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Premier League Gameweek 15 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on December 6, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on six matches in Gameweek 15 of the Premier League. 

They start with a heavy discussion on the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton have had recent success in this matchup but will that continue against Arne Slot and first-place Liverpool? Chris takes a chance on Everton's defense and thinks the opportunities will be limited.

Continuing an under trend, Adam thinks betting under on corners this week is the way to go. He targets Saturday's matchup between Southampton and Aston Villa, as well as Manchester United hosting Nottingham Forest. 

Villa are in a great spot to secure back-to-back wins, while both United and Forest are hoping to rebound following poor performances in the midweek.

Chris also touches on the second game in charge for Ruud van Nistelrooy. Can Leicester City actually win two in a row or will Brighton rebound from their midweek loss? Plus, he bets on the dreaded "El Sackico" for Monday night football. All signs point to the loser between Julen Lopetegui and Gary O'Neil getting sacked.

And of course, Adam and Chris debate the strength of Tottenham with a beat-up back line. Can Spurs return to life and take a point or three against Chelsea, who haven't had great success against top competition this season?

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Dec. 7: Three-Game Showdown
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Dec. 7: Three-Game Showdown
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Dec. 7
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Dec. 7
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 15
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 15
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 4
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 4