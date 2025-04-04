Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 31 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 4, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches for Gameweek 31 in the Premier League. 

Following a midweek of matches, there are some key matchups this weekend. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are both playing for a key Champions League spot. Can Villa get revenge from their match earlier in the season despite a trip to Paris next week?

The odds on Arsenal have dropped following the injury to Gabriel but has the line moved too much? Adam and Chris analyze the numbers and provide their best bets.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
