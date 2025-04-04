Premier League Gameweek 31 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches for Gameweek 31 in the Premier League.

Following a midweek of matches, there are some key matchups this weekend. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are both playing for a key Champions League spot. Can Villa get revenge from their match earlier in the season despite a trip to Paris next week?

The odds on Arsenal have dropped following the injury to Gabriel but has the line moved too much? Adam and Chris analyze the numbers and provide their best bets.