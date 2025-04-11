Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 32 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Premier League Gameweek 32 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 11, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches for Gameweek 32 in the Premier League. 

The battle for the top six is heating up in the Premier League with Manchester City, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest all in spots where they can get wins. Can Crystal Palace keep good form at the Etihad? Will the Toffees derail the hopes of the Tricky Trees? Will the Red Devils rotate against a fresh Magpies squad?

Encompassing games from Saturday to Monday, Adam and Chris provide analysis and breakdowns of their three bets.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
