Premier League Gameweek 33 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches for Gameweek 33 in the Premier League.

In what could be a massive weekend for the top of the table, Adam and Chris analyze each team in their respective matches. Manchester City travel to Everton, Fulham host Chelsea, and biggest of all, Aston Villa welcome Newcastle to Villa Park.

Despite dropping out of Champions League, Villa are in their best form in the season, but Newcastle can also say the same about their level of play.

Encompassing games on Saturday and Sunday, Adam and Chris provide analysis and breakdowns of their three bets.