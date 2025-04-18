Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 33 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 18, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen provide six bets from six matches for Gameweek 33 in the Premier League. 

In what could be a massive weekend for the top of the table, Adam and Chris analyze each team in their respective matches. Manchester City travel to Everton, Fulham host Chelsea, and biggest of all, Aston Villa welcome Newcastle to Villa Park.

Despite dropping out of Champions League, Villa are in their best form in the season, but Newcastle can also say the same about their level of play.

Encompassing games on Saturday and Sunday, Adam and Chris provide analysis and breakdowns of their three bets.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
