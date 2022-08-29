Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Gameweek 5

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Don't forget to check out our weekly soccer betting show Kits & Wagers, which covers Premier League betting every week of the season. This week the lads try to decipher the odds despite it being a short week and have a long conversation about Bournemouth.

If you're new to this article or to betting in general, getting screwed isn't just a thing that happens to you. Things like injuries, red cards and last-minute goals are a regular occurrence. Fortunately, instead of dwelling in some dumb losses this past weekend, Gameweek 5 is already starting Tuesday and you can forget about any money that was lost a couple days ago.

Record: 11-7-1. Up $375 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Brentford at Crystal Palace and Everton at Leeds United

Parlay: Crystal Palace double chance -290 versus Brentford and Leeds United double chance -290 versus Everton = -125 odds

Somehow I hit my fourth-straight parlay to open the season. I truly don't know what's going on. Apparently, putting two fairly safe bets together is a good strategy… for now. And that's how I view these two bets: fairly safe.

I don't think Crystal Palace or Leeds United will lose either of these matchups at home. I'm more worried about Palace if Wilfried Zaha doesn't start, but I still think they get at least a point here. Palace are already a tough team to play at home and Brentford have continued last season's sketchy performances away from home.

As for Leeds, I'm not sure they're as good as they've looked at times, though I'm not sure that matters in this spot. Even if Neal Maupay starts, Everton aren't going to turn into a lethal squad and this seems like a bad matchup for them unless they've figured out how to deal with pressure.

EPL Best Bets for Brighton at Fulham

'No' on both teams to score between Fulham and Brighton +100

I probably like too many 'both teams to score' bets this week, but that's how it goes. Brighton have started the season great and it seems like a bit of a letdown spot for Fulham after they let a one-goal lead escape them against Arsenal. No matter, I think both teams will struggle to score in this spot, which is kind of how all Brighton matches go. They've been extremely suffocating at home in addition to also beating Man United and West Ham away. That being the case, if Fulham play like they did Saturday, I think either side could be set for a 1-0 win. Whenever Brighton score first, they're usually methodical with the ball and don't make mistakes. If Fulham score first, while the Arsenal match will be in the back of their heads, I'm still not overly convinced in Brighton's ability to hit the back of the net.

EPL Best Bets for Wolves at Bournemouth

Under 2.5 goals between Bournemouth and Wolves -135

If you listened to this week's Kits & Wagers, you'll know that I feel confident about how Bournemouth are going to attack this match. They've look bad because of a ridiculously difficult schedule, but it was only a few weeks ago that they beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home. Yes, they've been bad, but I don't think they're as bad as most people think. I think Scott Parker will want at least a point from this spot and they can't get a point if they allow multiple goals again because even Parker doesn't think they can score two-plus goals versus Wolves.

Combine that with how defensive Wolves play in general and I think this is a 1-0 result to either side. Wolves have played better since getting a couple new signings, yet they're still a fairly thin team and playing on short weeks isn't much of a benefit to them. If you want to really fade the public, a 1-0 Bournemouth win is +950. For 2-0, it's +2200. Considering that was the scoreline against Villa few weeks ago, those odds seem quite tasty.

EPL Betting Picks Gameweek 5

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.