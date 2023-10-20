Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 9

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Another international break has come and gone, and while there haven't been any major injuries to mar overall league sentiment, the Italian betting scandal is growing by the day. Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali may eventually be suspended for their involvement, but as of writing, any possible ban seems months away. With both Aston Villa and Newcastle fighting for the top four and playing in UEFA competition, their presence will be vital for their respective clubs.

Record: 18-13. Up $627 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace at Newcastle United

SGP: Newcastle ML + Crystal Palace under .5 goals +130

Speaking of Tonali, I'll start my article with Newcastle at home against a team struggling for bodies. I don't know who will be available for Crystal Palace, but Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are still out, and that's all I need to make this bet.

Palace have taken points with Roy Hodgson's 1-0 mentality the last couple matches, but I don't think that works at St. James' Park, where the Magpies have smashed opponents this season. I think this is a win-to-nil spot and the odds are better than I thought at +130. Palace have one goal in their last four matches in all competitions and only managed eight shots in their recent scoreless draw, home against Nottingham Forest.

Of note, the pre-made Game Parlay at DraftKings for "Newcastle to win to Zero" is +115. Build your own parlays if you want more money.

EPL Best Bets for Burnley at Brentford

Burnley double chance against Brentford +100

I may be going out on a limb with this bet, but both of these teams have major absences and I think the underdog has a shot to take a point. Burnley have maybe disappointed the first two months, but their six losses are against Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Manchester City. Sure, Chelsea and Man United haven't had the best starts to the season, yet the difference in talent is still relevant.

The Burnley injury situation is unknown on the back line, while I'm not sure how Brentford will replace the suspended Aaron Hickey, who has played both right and left-back this season.

Because of that, I think Brentford are too big of a favorite in this spot, even at -130 (-120 some places). They haven't played as well as a season ago and that's enough for me to take plus odds on Burnley to at least draw.

EPL Best Bets for Manchester United at Sheffield United

Manchester United over 6.5 corners against Sheffield United -105

I had this bet saved for the Team Parlay in Kits & Wagers but decided to move it to the article. Manchester United aren't in form and lucked into three points against Brentford before the break, however, that doesn't matter in this spot. Sheffield United have been the worst team in the league the last few gameweeks, as they can't keep possession and are getting smoked by everyone. Most notably they gave up three goals and 20 shots to what had been a defunct Fulham attack.

The most likely way this bet doesn't hit is if Manchester United score three goals in the first 30 minutes and don't bother pushing for more after that. Assuming that doesn't happen, I can envision a lot of frustrated looks from Bruno Fernandes when he shoots from 30 yards out and it deflects off the defender or Wes Foderingham tips it over the bar. And so, give me all the corners.

EPL Parlay for Brighton at Manchester City, Everton at Liverpool and Fulham at Tottenham

Parlay: Liverpool to beat Everton -280, Manchester City to beat Brighton -255, Tottenham to beat Fulham -205 = +181

As usual, this is a stupid bet. I'm taking three home favorites on the moneyline and one of them plays Monday. Not only am I at risk of one of these teams flopping, but I also have to wait more than 48 hours for the bet to conclude.

Everton always seem to trouble Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, but I'll back the Reds playing at Anfield, where they've ripped apart competition this season. With Rodri back in the lineup, I'm not overly worried about Man City taking three points from Brighton. Finally, Tottenham play under the lights against what I still believe to be an iffy Fulham side. Give me three home favorites for close to +200 odds, all to win.

