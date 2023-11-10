Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 12: Betting on Injuries

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
November 10, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 12 in the Premier League just before the international break. Injuries have taken over, as most UEFA teams are battling to compose quality starting XIs. They discuss what that means for Newcastle at Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are fairly healthy and home against Fulham. Chelsea don't have midweek matches to worry about and are hoping for points against Manchester City. They bet on those three matches before getting to the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article (out Friday), which is 23-11 through 11 gameweeks.

