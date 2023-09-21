Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 6: North London derby

Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 6: North London derby

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
September 21, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are betting on Gameweek 6 in the Premier League, highlighted by Sunday's North London derby. They also check on Luton Town and Wolves, two sides battling near the bottom of the table. They look at Brighton, who seem set to cruise at home against Bournemouth. And finally, the Team Parlay.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 11-9 through five gameweeks.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 6
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 6
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 20: Cheap Benfica
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 20: Cheap Benfica
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 6
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 6