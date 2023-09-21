Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Odds for Gameweek 6: North London derby

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are betting on Gameweek 6 in the Premier League, highlighted by Sunday's North London derby. They also check on Luton Town and Wolves, two sides battling near the bottom of the table. They look at Brighton, who seem set to cruise at home against Bournemouth. And finally, the Team Parlay.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 11-9 through five gameweeks.