Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 16

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
December 8, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take on Gameweek 16 in the Premier League after a busy midweek. Sheffield United showed some life under Chris Wilder and will hope for points against injury-hampered Brentford. The lads also bet on the biggest matches of the weekend, as Aston Villa host Arsenal and Tottenham welcome Newcastle. They end with a Team Parlay, hoping to get back on track. 

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which covers three more games to bet on.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
