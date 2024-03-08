Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 28

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 8, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back for Gameweek 28 in the Premier League, which means Liverpool hosting Manchester City. They touch on two other matches (Crystal Palace vs. Luton Town and Aston Villa vs. Tottenham), giving a full range of bets in the process. Fresh off a successful weekend, they look to ride the wave of winning bets, which includes a +339 Team Parlay hit. 

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
