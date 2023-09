This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen take opposite approaches to betting on Sunday's match between Everton and Arsenal. Will Dwight McNeil back in the XI give the Toffees a boost? Or will Arsenal's talent be too much to overcome? They break it down.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, where he's 9-7 for the season.