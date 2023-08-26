Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Predictions & Odds for Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 26, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Sunday's Premier League match of the weekend between Newcastle and Liverpool. Can the Magpies get three points and some revenge from last season? How will Liverpool line up with a couple knocks and new players in the squad?

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, where he has another Sunday bet for the Manchester City and Sheffield United match.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
