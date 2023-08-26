Premier League Podcast: Bets, Predictions & Odds for Newcastle vs. Liverpool

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Sunday's Premier League match of the weekend between Newcastle and Liverpool. Can the Magpies get three points and some revenge from last season? How will Liverpool line up with a couple knocks and new players in the squad?

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, where he has another Sunday bet for the Manchester City and Sheffield United match.