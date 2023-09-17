Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Predictions & Odds for Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
September 17, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen try to close Gameweek 5 of the Premier League strong with a couple winning bets for Nottingham Forest and Burnley. Forest are riding high off a Chelsea win, while Burnley haven't been able to replicate last season's success. So, what's the best way to bet this matchup?

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article.

