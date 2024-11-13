Premier League Review: Reactions, Lineups, Stats ahead of Gameweek 12

This article is part of our Predicted Lineups series.

Adam Zdroik checks in with Premier League teams during the November international break. What's going on with each team? He goes through managerial decisions and injury situations for each club with an eye toward FPL, Sorare and Fantrax teams.

What does the future hold for the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Ange Postecoglou? How will Ruben Amorim utilize this Manchester United team? Who is getting healthy and who is continually battling injuries?

Adam runs through lineup decisions in recent contests for every team while wondering what managers will do going forward. He wonders if anyone will make massive changes to help their fate in the table and gives his thoughts on who will be fighting relegation all season.